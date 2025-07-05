Drink driver offered helpers £3,000 not to call the police after crash on A442 near Bridgnorth

Vlad-Ionut Tincau, aged 34 and of Mill Street, Kidderminster, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

Kate Price, prosecuting, explained that Tincau had been driving on the A442 from Bridgnorth at 9.20pm on June 1.

The court was told that Tincau had been driving away from Bridgnorth, between Quatt and Quatford, in his Mercedes having been at a party.

Mrs Price said the defendant was travelling from Bridgnorth when a car coming in the opposite direction was confronted with his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.