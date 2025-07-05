Around 25 jobs were lost when the Dorrington firm announced it was closing down at the end of June, following earlier efforts to sell the firm by owners Greenhous Group.

Now, more than 900 of the firm's assets including trucks, shipping containers and metal forming machinery are due to go up for sale in a huge auction set to be held this month.

Thorne Works, former home of Bulkrite

A viewing day for prospective buyers is set to be held at the firm's former premises in Dorrington on Wednesday, July 9.

The assets sale is the final chapter in the sad demise of the historic Shropshire firm, after its factory and workshop were put up for sale with estate agents last month.

A Volvo FL10 Tractor unit, being sold off as part of a sale of assets of defunct truck body firm Bulkrite

In a listing posted online at the end of June, agents at Halls Commercial advertised the property as available to either purchase with a guide price of £1.495 million, or to let for an annual rent of £90,000.

The company manufactured and repaired bodies for commercial vehicles, while designing and manufacturing vehicle bodies from scratch for a range of other applications, for around 40 years.

A hydraulic press at the former home of Shrewsbury truck firm Bulkrite, advertised for sale with an opening bid of £27,000

"The closure of Bulkrite is a significant loss to the Shrewsbury and wider Shropshire business community, where the company has been a valued employer and contributor for more than four decades. It’s a reminder of the ongoing challenges facing manufacturing sectors locally," said Mark Bailey, partner at auction firm Landwood Group.

“As the appointed agent managing the sale of Bulkrite’s assets, we’re committed to turning this difficult moment into an opportunity. The upcoming auction is the perfect chance for local businesses and investors to access high-quality specialist equipment at discounted prices. This could spark new ventures or help existing manufacturers grow, breathing fresh life into Shropshire’s industrial heartland.

“As specialists in plant and machinery, we understand the attention to detail and care required to deliver successful results in auctions of this scale. With early interest already strong, we’re hopeful that these assets will remain in the region, supporting local jobs.”

The auction can be found online via Landwood Group. The auction closes on Monday, July 14.