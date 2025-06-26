Home of doomed Shrewsbury truck firm Bulkrite goes up for sale for £1.5m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 40-year old company stated its intention to close down at the beginning of this month, announcing the firm would cease trading on Monday, June 30.

Around 25 jobs were lost as a result of the decision, which followed earlier efforts to sell the firm by owners Greenhous Group.

The company has manufactured and repaired bodies for commercial vehicles, as well as designing and manufacturing vehicle bodies from scratch for a range of other applications, for around 40 years.

Thorne Works, former home of Bulkrite

Ahead of the company's last day of business on Monday, the firm's Dorrington premises has now been put up for sale with a price tag of £1.5m.

In an online listing earlier this week, agents Halls Commercial say the property has been made available to either purchase with a guide price of £1.495 million, or to let for an annual rent of £90,000.

“This is a key opportunity to buy or rent a commercial headquarters on a versatile site in a popular village near Shrewsbury which has great connections to the UK motorway network,” said Simon Cullup-Smith.

“This multi-use property offers huge potential to investors seeking returns through lease opportunities or owner-occupiers looking to consolidate or expand operations.

“The premises are suitable for a wide range of commercial uses, making it an ideal opportunity for occupiers or investors seeking a strategic location."