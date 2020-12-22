Concerns growing over missing man

Nigel Haynes from Shrewsbury, was last seen near Lower Cross waiting for a bus to Bridgnorth at around 9.30am on Saturday, December 19.
The 63-year-old was wearing a dark khaki anorak and was carrying a black rucksack.
Police say they believe he may be in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, or the Pontesbury areas, but could have travelled further.
Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Ladd on 07929 783708, call Crimestoppers anonymously or 0800 555111 or report online through the tell us about section of the West Mercia Police website.