Concerns growing over missing man

Police are appealing for help to find Nigel Hayes

Nigel Haynes from Shrewsbury, was last seen near Lower Cross waiting for a bus to Bridgnorth at around 9.30am on Saturday, December 19.

The 63-year-old was wearing a dark khaki anorak and was carrying a black rucksack.

Police say they believe he may be in Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, or the Pontesbury areas, but could have travelled further.