New unique north Shropshire high street shop to turn people and pets into miniature figurines

Steve Dainty took his daughter Lily to China for her 18th birthday when he saw an advert showcasing the advanced scanner technology.

After contacting the business and visiting them, he struck a deal to bring the technology to Shropshire.

The final preparations are being made before Steve will open his 'Model Us Forever' shop on Green End in Whitchurch on August 1.

Steve Dainty (right) with daughter Lily at his new Model Us Forever shop in Whitchurch

People or pets can step inside his top-of-the-range scanner, where they will be scanned in half a second, before being made into a full colour resin model.

"It's a new thing for me," said Steve. "It was my daughter's 18th birthday last December so I said to her if there is anywhere that she wanted to go in the world, then we would go.

"She said that she wanted to go to China, so I took her there for her birthday. But when we were there, her phone wouldn't work ,and mine had changed with Chinese ads popping up.

"I saw this new technology on it and we contacted the company and went to see them, and it went from there."

Steve with a model of himself and his daughter

People or pets can be turned into either nine, 12, 15 or 18 centimetre-sized figurines.

Steve believes his new shop is the first of its kind in the country.

"I haven't seen anything else like this in the country, we are the first in the UK to be a franchise of the company in China.

Steve's daughter, Lilly Dainty, with a 3D model of herself

"We are very excited by it. Just by building the scanner in the shop, lots of people have been stopping and very interested in it.

"We have already got three dogs and 14 people booked in.

"You can your pets, your grandmother, other family members, anything you can think of scanned. Whoever stands in the scanner, it will scan them, and then we will get a perfect figurine made of that person, in full colour.

"Turnaround is half a second for the scan and in then seven to eight days we will have that beautiful ornament to them."

A model of Steve Dainty and his daughter that was created using their top-of-the-range scanner

The Whitchurch-based businessman also revealed that the service could be utilised by brides and grooms.

Steve continued: "The nine-centimetre figures are ideal for going on a wedding cake, so if a bride has their dress early enough then they can come in and get scanned before the groom, and then we can pass those figurines to the person who is making the cake. Then they can be on the cake themselves."

Steve worked in Spain for 22 years before moving back to the UK eight years ago where he opened a Spanish coffee shop.

But, after selling the coffee shop, he is excited for his new adventure with Model Us Forever.

"It's something new that the younger generation tends to be interested in, all this technology and artificial intelligence, and even though I am an older guy, I am trying to keep up with the times," he said.