It’s not even beginning to look a little bit like a normal Christmas: Shropshire folk have their say

SHREW COPYRIGHT STEVE LEATH SHROPSHIRE STAR 17/12/2020..Pics in Shrewsbury Town Centre, Christmas Vox Pop. Sheila Pengilly from Shrewsbury..

Advice over Christmas gatherings has been as clear as mud – and chances are there will be a fair few people feeling Lonely This Christmas.

Irritating festive puns aside, confusion still reigns somewhat, as Shropshire’ families make their plans for December 25.

With government guidance leaving leeway, people are being encouraged to exercise their own judgement and common sense. But how do they feel about that, and how will they be indulging in Yuletide folly?

Husband and wife Mark and Tracy Jay, from Longnor, near Church Stretton, work as creative directors for exhibitions across the globe. Their work has been majorly disrupted this year, as will be their Christmas.

They are originally from Essex, and would usually head south for a big festive gathering with family, but things will be more low key this year.

“We normally have a big family Christmas with about 18 of us,” said Mark.

Tracy and Mark Jay from Longnor

“We’re not going to be able to do that this year but our two daughters will be with us.”

Tracy added: “It is sad but what really makes me sad is I worry that old people aren’t being looked after. Some of them feel like they’ve completely lost a year of their life because they can’t go out.”

On whether the government have been clear enough with guidance, Mark said: “They’re damned if they do and they’re damned if they don’t. Maybe they are trying to appease people by easing things for Christmas. I think they are doing their best.”

Retired Jean and John Bolton, from Shrewsbury have just been vaccinated, but won’t be taking any chances.

Jean and John Bolton will be keeping safe on Christmas Day

They would normally be seeing lots of their family, but not this year.

Jean, 84, said: “We’ve had the vaccine and it was absolutely fine. We’d normally see all of our great grandchildren, but I would sooner have Christmas on our own. We’ve got next year, hopefully.

John, 87, added: “It’s not just about us. We could give it to our children.”

“We’ve got the Christmas tree up and we’re putting the lights up outside so we’re still in the Christmas spirit,” Jean said. “But we have to be sensible about it. This is the first time John has been in town for months.”

Sheila Pengilly, who works behind the bar at The Saddlers in Reabrook, Shrewsbury, will be missing out on seeing loved ones and Christmas tradition at the pub.

“I’ve been in the pub trade for 40 years and it’ll be the first one I haven’t worked in as long as I can remember,” she said. “We’d normally have people in on Christmas Day and they’d have a drink on the house. It’s a tradition to say thank you for your support over the year but it’s not looking like we’ll be able to do it this year.

“My daughter lives in Chester but she can’t come down. It’s a shame but we’ve got to get on with it.”

Bookkeeper Jan Croft, from Sutton Grange, Shrewsbury, said: “I come from a huge family and I’m the only one who lives in Shropshire.

Jan Croft from Sutton Grange, Shrewsbury

"There’s 26 of us and we normally have a big Christmas. I’m not going to be seeing any of them this year.

"We’re doing Zoom on Boxing Day and do Christmas carols.

“I think the government have been clear. It’s your own understanding of what they’re saying and using a bit of common sense.”

It’s a similar story for Will Newhill, manager at T.H Baker in Pride Hill, lives in Telford.

Will Newhill from Telford

He said: “I’ve got Christmas Day and Boxing Day off this year.

"My wife is a hairdresser so we don’t normally get much time at Christmas.