Fire service called to tackle North Shropshire car blaze

The incident took place on Noneley Road in Loppington at around 3.42pm today - Friday, August 1.

One fire crew was sent to the scene from Baschurch.

An update from the fire service said that crews wore breathing apparatus while using hosereel jets to tackle the incident.

They said the saloon vehicle had been "50 per cent involved in fire".

The crews were at the scene for just over an hour before declaring the incident over.