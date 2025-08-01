Firefighters called to Tesco Extra store in Shrewsbury after fuel spillage

At around 8.08pm yesterday (July 31), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received reports of a fuel leak at the Tesco Extra store off Battlefield Road.

The Tesco Extra supermarket, in Shrewsbury. Image: Google

One crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Reports from the fire service said there had been a diesel spillage onto the forecourt at the store's petrol station.

However, no action was required by fire service personnel.