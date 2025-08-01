Firefighters called to Tesco Extra store in Shrewsbury after fuel spillage
Firefighters were called to a Tesco store in Shrewsbury after a diesel spillage on a forecourt.
By Luke Powell
At around 8.08pm yesterday (July 31), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received reports of a fuel leak at the Tesco Extra store off Battlefield Road.
One crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station.
Reports from the fire service said there had been a diesel spillage onto the forecourt at the store's petrol station.
However, no action was required by fire service personnel.