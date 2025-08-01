West Mercia Police said it wanted to "remind" the public of the laws for both vehicles, amid concerns over anti-social use.

A statement from the force said: "We are actively trying to reduce the antisocial behaviour caused in the community by the illegal use of e-scooters so you can expect to be stopped by an officer if you are spotted riding one.

"While it is not illegal to buy an e-scooter, they are currently illegal to use on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas unless part of a legal e-scooter loan scheme.

A coroner has highlighted concerns that the public need to be better informed about risks of storing e-bikes in homes (Alamy/PA)

"There are no legal schemes in place in the counties covered by West Mercia Police, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire, so across the force e-scooters can only be ridden on private land with the permission of the landowner."

E-scooters are currently classed as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) by the Government and fall under the same laws and regulations that apply to all motor vehicles in terms of requiring insurance, tax, MOT, licence and registration.

There is no mechanism in place currently to obtain any of these for e-scooters so as this requirement cannot be met, their use in public areas is illegal.

West Mercia Police said: "Anyone found using them in public areas risks having the e-scooter seized by the police."

For e-bikes, the law states that you can ride an electric bike if you are 14 or over, so long as it is an ‘electrically assisted pedal cycle’ (EAPC).

To be legally used on our roads, an e-bike must have pedals that must be in motion for the motor assistance to be provided.

The motor used must be of no more than 250 Watts (maximum continuous rated power).

Electric assistance can only be provided to a maximum of 15.5mph.

The rider must also be 14 years of age or over.

EAPCs can be ridden anywhere a regular bicycle is permitted, including roads, cycle lanes, and bridleways, but cannot be ridden on pavements - unless that part of the pavement is specifically designated for cycling.

The statement from West Mercia Police added: "Modifying an electric bike and not adhering to the above laws can render it illegal for road use and may subject it to motorcycle or moped regulation.

"Anyone found not adhering to these laws will be dealt with as appropriate."

More information about the law around e-bikes is available online.