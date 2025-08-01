Four-bed modern family home for sale in Telford for £357,950

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In the heart of Leegomery, this generously sized four-bedroom detached home is turning heads at £357,950 – and for good reason.

Purplebricks are offering viewings on this beautifully renovated property, perfectly positioned for families seeking space, style and convenience in a peaceful Telford location.

This attractive home has been stylishly modernised throughout, with a standout open-plan layout that creates an effortless flow from the spacious lounge into the dining area and bright conservatory. The living room is a calm and inviting space, with a brand-new feature fireplace and large window letting in plenty of natural light.

The stylish rear garden is fully enclosed

The kitchen is well fitted with modern units, integrated appliances and newly laid flooring, making it as practical as it is stylish. There’s also a handy downstairs cloakroom for added convenience.

Upstairs, you’ll find four good-sized bedrooms, including a generous master with a sleek new en suite and walk-in shower. A well-appointed family bathroom serves the remaining rooms.

Outside, the property continues to impress with a smartly paved driveway offering ample parking, an electric garage, and a private rear garden with decking and lawn – ideal for summer entertaining or family downtime.

With schools, shops and the M54 all close by, this is a modern, move-in ready home with location to match.