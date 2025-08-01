Shropshire Star
Revealed: Face of Telford pervert who kept children's underwear under his pillow

Police have revealed the face of a Telford pervert caught with children's underwear underneath his pillow.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Twisted Jason Hart, 53 and of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill in Telford, was locked up for 35 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.

The court was told that Hart had been sending pictures and video of his genitals to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Jason Hart. Picture: West Mercia Police
He then arranged to meet the girl at a railway station but never turned up.

