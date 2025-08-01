Revealed: Face of Telford pervert who kept children's underwear under his pillow
Police have revealed the face of a Telford pervert caught with children's underwear underneath his pillow.
Twisted Jason Hart, 53 and of Shawfield Close, Sutton Hill in Telford, was locked up for 35 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday.
The court was told that Hart had been sending pictures and video of his genitals to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
He then arranged to meet the girl at a railway station but never turned up.