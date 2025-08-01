Shropshire's top beer, cheese, coffee, cake and kombucha: All 54 of county's Great Taste Awards 2025 winners

Great Taste is the world's largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for food and drink, with products judged on taste alone through a rigorous blind-tasting process by a panel of experts, leading to one-, two-, or three-star awards.

2025 set a new record with more than 14,300 food and drink products submitted from 110 countries.

More than 500 industry experts - including chefs, critics, retailers and food writers - served on the judging panel and carefully considered each product over the course of 110 days.

In the UK, 3,813 products were awarded a Great Taste award - and 54 of them were right here in Shropshire.

The team at Ludlow Farmshop

As foodie capital of the county, it's unsurprising to see that Ludlow boasts 14 award-winning products.

Seven of those have come from Ludlow Farmshop, including for its chicken liver pate, which has scooped a coveted three-star award.

A spokesperson for the farmshop said they were "so honoured" to take home the awards.

Ludlow Farmshop's team. Front is Jonathan Waters (head chef) and then behind, from left: farm shop manager Jess Harrison, John Brereton, Hannah Bond, Teresa Holdsworth and Kate Matthias, with winning products

Giving Ludlow a run for the foodie crown in Telford was online butcher and farm shop Dukeshill Ham Company - which also picked up an impressive seven awards.

Oswestry's Niche Patisserie also had a fantastic year, with four of its products awarded one stars.

Pastry chef Adam Cleal said: “These awards are a true testament to the creativity, dedication and tireless effort of our entire team at Niche.

“We’re incredibly proud to be acknowledged among the best in the industry and proud to be putting Oswestry firmly on the culinary map.”

In Market Drayton, Fordhall Farm picked up a three-star award for its Gloucester Old Spot Pork Shoulder while the town's famous Billingtons Gingerbread was recognised with a one-star award.

If beer is more to your tastebuds, Three Tuns Brewery in Bishop's Castle took home four awards for its real ales - including Fezziwig, a festive amber ale awarded two stars.

This year is also the first time Shropshire Kombucha was recognised in the Great Taste Awards.

Run by Charlotte Walters out of her spare bedroom in Atcham, in recent years the company has gone from producing 50 bottles a week to 500.

Now two products can boast a Great Taste sticker, with the beetroot, apple and ginger kombucha awarded two stars.

Here are those awards and many more given to dozens of Shropshire's finest food and drink producers this year:

Gloucester Old Spot Pork Shoulder by Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton - three stars

Pork, bacon and cranberry sausage roll by Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton - one star

Tenant farmer, Ben Hollins at Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton

Bon Bon by Hundred House Coffee, Ludlow - three stars

Nom Nom by Hundred House Coffee, Ludlow - one star

Single Origin Hot Chocolate by Hundred House Coffee, Ludlow - one star

Chicken Liver Pate by Ludlow Farmshop - three stars

Blackcurrant Jam by Ludlow Farmshop - one star

Honey Smoked Bacon by Ludlow Farmshop - one star

Indulgent Hot Chocolate by Ludlow Farmshop - one star

Luxury Turkey Crown by Ludlow Farmshop - one star

Ploughman's Pork Sausage by Ludlow Farmshop - one star

Ploughman's Pickle by Ludlow Farmshop - one star

French Trimmed Pork Rack by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars

Muscovado Gammon Joint by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars

Wafer Thin Sliced Wiltshire Ham by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars

British Grass-Fed Fillet Steaks by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars

Traditional Lincolnshire Sausages by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - one star

Traditional Wiltshire Ham by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - one star

Herb Roasted Ham by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars

Adamas Caviar Premium Oscietra by Caviar & Cocktails, Shrewsbury - two stars

Adamas Caviar Imperial Beluga by Caviar & Cocktails, Shrewsbury - one star

Adamas Caviar Oscietra Fusion by Caviar & Cocktails, Shrewsbury - one star

Three Tuns Brewery, Bishops Castle

Fezziwig by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - two stars

BEST by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - one star

XXX by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - one star

Old Scrooge by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - one star

Medium by Appleteme, Ludlow - two stars

Negroni by Ludlow Distillery - two stars

Sloe Gin Liqueur by Ludlow Distillery - one star

Blackcurrant Cheesecake Ice Cream by Oaks Farm Ice Cream, Whitchurch - one star

General manager Ian Luxton with some of the cheese in the firm’s storeroom at Belton Farm in Whitchurch

Red Fox Aged Red Leicester by Belton Farm, Whitchurch - two stars

Smoked Red Fox Aged Red Leicester by Belton Farm, Whitchurch - one star

Silver Fox Vintage Cheddar by Belton Farm, Whitchurch - one star

Beetroot, apple and ginger kombucha by Shropshire Kombucha, Atcham - two stars

Turmeric, lemon and ginger kombucha by Shropshire Kombucha, Atcham - one star

Honey by The Beekeeper Collection, Shrewsbury - two stars

Chilli infused Scotch Bonnet Summer Wildflower Honey by The Ellesmere Honey Company - one star

Organic Jumbo Oats by Pimhill Farm, Whitchurch - one star

Carrot with a Kick Chutney by Petton Preserves, Shrewsbury - one star

Billingtons Gingerbread by Image on Food Limited/Billington's Gingerbread Market Drayton - one star

Adam Cleal from Niche Patisserie in Oswestry. Photo: Richard Stonehouse

Dulcey & Sea Salt Fudge by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star

Raspberry Jam by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star

Rosemary & Confit Garlic Focaccia by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star

Seeded Farm Loaf by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star

Good Old Traditional Crackling by Twenty20one Limited, Shrewsbury - one star

Perfectly Salted Pork Scratching by Twenty20one Limited, Shrewsbury - one star

On the Rocks (whiskey infused coffee) by Iron and Fire Speciality Roast Coffee, Shrewsbury - one star

Severn Blend by Iron and Fire Speciality Roast Coffee, Shrewsbury - one star

Stilton and Almond Sables by What A Pickle!/Cheese Nibbles, Ludlow - one star

White Chocolate Chunk Brownie by Bread and Loaf, Shrewsbury - one star

Caramel Swirl Meringue Nest by Flower & White Limited, Telford - one star

Steak Burger by Shepleys Butchers, Market Drayton - one star

Wagyu Ribeye MS12 by Wyndford Wagyu Ltd, Newport - one star

Wagyu Topside MS18 by Wyndford Wagyu Ltd, Newport - one star

We've tried our very best to make sure every 2025 award-winning Shropshire product is included in the list but if we've missed something, let us know by emailing megan.jones@shropshirestar.com