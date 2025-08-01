Shropshire's top beer, cheese, coffee, cake and kombucha: All 54 of county's Great Taste Awards 2025 winners
The winning products of the 2025 Great Taste Awards have been announced - and this is what brought home the stars in Shropshire.
Great Taste is the world's largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for food and drink, with products judged on taste alone through a rigorous blind-tasting process by a panel of experts, leading to one-, two-, or three-star awards.
2025 set a new record with more than 14,300 food and drink products submitted from 110 countries.
More than 500 industry experts - including chefs, critics, retailers and food writers - served on the judging panel and carefully considered each product over the course of 110 days.
In the UK, 3,813 products were awarded a Great Taste award - and 54 of them were right here in Shropshire.
As foodie capital of the county, it's unsurprising to see that Ludlow boasts 14 award-winning products.
Seven of those have come from Ludlow Farmshop, including for its chicken liver pate, which has scooped a coveted three-star award.
A spokesperson for the farmshop said they were "so honoured" to take home the awards.
Giving Ludlow a run for the foodie crown in Telford was online butcher and farm shop Dukeshill Ham Company - which also picked up an impressive seven awards.
Oswestry's Niche Patisserie also had a fantastic year, with four of its products awarded one stars.
Pastry chef Adam Cleal said: “These awards are a true testament to the creativity, dedication and tireless effort of our entire team at Niche.
“We’re incredibly proud to be acknowledged among the best in the industry and proud to be putting Oswestry firmly on the culinary map.”
In Market Drayton, Fordhall Farm picked up a three-star award for its Gloucester Old Spot Pork Shoulder while the town's famous Billingtons Gingerbread was recognised with a one-star award.
If beer is more to your tastebuds, Three Tuns Brewery in Bishop's Castle took home four awards for its real ales - including Fezziwig, a festive amber ale awarded two stars.
This year is also the first time Shropshire Kombucha was recognised in the Great Taste Awards.
Run by Charlotte Walters out of her spare bedroom in Atcham, in recent years the company has gone from producing 50 bottles a week to 500.
Now two products can boast a Great Taste sticker, with the beetroot, apple and ginger kombucha awarded two stars.
Here are those awards and many more given to dozens of Shropshire's finest food and drink producers this year:
Gloucester Old Spot Pork Shoulder by Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton - three stars
Pork, bacon and cranberry sausage roll by Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton - one star
Bon Bon by Hundred House Coffee, Ludlow - three stars
Nom Nom by Hundred House Coffee, Ludlow - one star
Single Origin Hot Chocolate by Hundred House Coffee, Ludlow - one star
Chicken Liver Pate by Ludlow Farmshop - three stars
Blackcurrant Jam by Ludlow Farmshop - one star
Honey Smoked Bacon by Ludlow Farmshop - one star
Indulgent Hot Chocolate by Ludlow Farmshop - one star
Luxury Turkey Crown by Ludlow Farmshop - one star
Ploughman's Pork Sausage by Ludlow Farmshop - one star
Ploughman's Pickle by Ludlow Farmshop - one star
French Trimmed Pork Rack by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars
Muscovado Gammon Joint by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars
Wafer Thin Sliced Wiltshire Ham by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars
British Grass-Fed Fillet Steaks by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars
Traditional Lincolnshire Sausages by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - one star
Traditional Wiltshire Ham by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - one star
Herb Roasted Ham by Dukeshill Ham Company Ltd, Telford - two stars
Adamas Caviar Premium Oscietra by Caviar & Cocktails, Shrewsbury - two stars
Adamas Caviar Imperial Beluga by Caviar & Cocktails, Shrewsbury - one star
Adamas Caviar Oscietra Fusion by Caviar & Cocktails, Shrewsbury - one star
Fezziwig by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - two stars
BEST by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - one star
XXX by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - one star
Old Scrooge by Three Tuns Brewery, Bishop's Castle - one star
Medium by Appleteme, Ludlow - two stars
Negroni by Ludlow Distillery - two stars
Sloe Gin Liqueur by Ludlow Distillery - one star
Blackcurrant Cheesecake Ice Cream by Oaks Farm Ice Cream, Whitchurch - one star
Red Fox Aged Red Leicester by Belton Farm, Whitchurch - two stars
Smoked Red Fox Aged Red Leicester by Belton Farm, Whitchurch - one star
Silver Fox Vintage Cheddar by Belton Farm, Whitchurch - one star
Beetroot, apple and ginger kombucha by Shropshire Kombucha, Atcham - two stars
Turmeric, lemon and ginger kombucha by Shropshire Kombucha, Atcham - one star
Honey by The Beekeeper Collection, Shrewsbury - two stars
Chilli infused Scotch Bonnet Summer Wildflower Honey by The Ellesmere Honey Company - one star
Organic Jumbo Oats by Pimhill Farm, Whitchurch - one star
Carrot with a Kick Chutney by Petton Preserves, Shrewsbury - one star
Billingtons Gingerbread by Image on Food Limited/Billington's Gingerbread Market Drayton - one star
Dulcey & Sea Salt Fudge by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star
Raspberry Jam by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star
Rosemary & Confit Garlic Focaccia by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star
Seeded Farm Loaf by Niche patisserie, Oswestry - one star
Good Old Traditional Crackling by Twenty20one Limited, Shrewsbury - one star
Perfectly Salted Pork Scratching by Twenty20one Limited, Shrewsbury - one star
On the Rocks (whiskey infused coffee) by Iron and Fire Speciality Roast Coffee, Shrewsbury - one star
Severn Blend by Iron and Fire Speciality Roast Coffee, Shrewsbury - one star
Stilton and Almond Sables by What A Pickle!/Cheese Nibbles, Ludlow - one star
White Chocolate Chunk Brownie by Bread and Loaf, Shrewsbury - one star
Caramel Swirl Meringue Nest by Flower & White Limited, Telford - one star
Steak Burger by Shepleys Butchers, Market Drayton - one star
Wagyu Ribeye MS12 by Wyndford Wagyu Ltd, Newport - one star
Wagyu Topside MS18 by Wyndford Wagyu Ltd, Newport - one star
We've tried our very best to make sure every 2025 award-winning Shropshire product is included in the list but if we've missed something, let us know by emailing megan.jones@shropshirestar.com