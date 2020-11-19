Merry sight for Salopians driving home for Christmas as 40ft tree unveiled

Salop Leisure have set up their 40ft Christmas tree. Pictured are colleagues Samantha Jones, Ed Glover and Tony Cooke

Salop Leisure have a 40ft tree on their Emstrey Island base in Shrewsbury.

The tree, adorned with lights and decorations with a big star on top, was set up for the first time last Christmas and became a very popular festive landmark with thousands of motorists who drive along the bypass daily.

“We have decided to put the Christmas tree up and switch on the lights much earlier than usual this year to spread some extra festive cheer to the 10,000 motorists who use this roundabout every day,” explained Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover.

“We think everyone could do with some festive cheer in these challenging times.

“We have already had several messages to say how glad people are that the Christmas tree is back this year because they loved seeing it last year.”

It marks the start of festive preparations for Salop Leisure, which is selling Christmas trees and will be running attractions, coronavirus rules pending.

This year it will run The Salop Christmas Adventure from December 3 to 23 at the company’s Love2Stay resort.

Festive attractions include Shrewsbury's largest outdoor synthetic skating rink, virtual Santa and Elf Dashes to raise money to support the work of Shrewsbury Town in the Community, Santa’s Grotto, Tea with Santa, Christmas wreath making, festive afternoon tea and morning festive warmers for adults and craft activities and Christmas films for children.