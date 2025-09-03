Shropshire A-road set to reopen this week following intensive two-month landslip repairs

The A488 at Hope Valley, near Minsterley, is due to reopen this Friday (September 5) after more than two months of intensive repair work.

The road has been closed since June 30 while Shropshire Council’s contractor, Kier, carried out extensive slope stabilisation work on four separate slips, as well as additional kerbing and drainage improvements to redirect surface water.

Ian McLellan, general manager for Kier, previously said that while the technical aspects of the scheme were not particularly complex, the real challenge lay in the road’s remote location and status as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) - a designation that legally protects areas of national importance for their unique wildlife, geology, or landforms.

Rock armour is carefully lifted into place. Photo: Shropshire Council

He said that Kier has worked closely with geologists and Natural England to deliver a solution that will last, and importantly, protect the status of the SSSI.

Rock armour has been used to stabilise the slope. Mr McLellan said the transportation of larger two-tonne rocks to the site presented a challenge, but that specialist equipment was used.

It's hoped these measures will help to keep the road stable for years to come.

The A488 at Hope Valley is set to reopen on Friday. Picture: Shropshire Council

Ahead of the road's reopening, Shropshire Council's leader and local councillor Heather Kidd invited residents to visit the site on Sunday (August 31) to see and find out about the work.

Despite wet weather, the council said more than 20 people attended the event, which was led by Kier and offered an overview of the repairs and drainage solutions.

Local residents were invited to visit the site last Sunday before the road reopens to traffic. Picture: Shropshire Council

Councillor Kidd, Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, said: "I’m grateful to a local resident who asked if it would be possible to visit the site before the road reopened, and to Kier for arranging and leading Sunday’s visit. I know all who attended were grateful for the opportunity and very impressed with what they heard and saw.

"I was also pleased to see how much work has been completed since my previous visit back in early August, and very happy that the road will soon reopen following the completion of this important work."

Local residents were invited to visit the site last Sunday before the road reopens to traffic. Picture: Shropshire Council

Due to the narrow nature of the road, the size of the machinery required, and the need to carry out the work safely, a 24-hour road closure has been in place seven days a week.

The council said local access was maintained wherever possible, including for residents and farmers transporting loads such as hay bales.