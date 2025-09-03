Tree works set to cause more road delays near Shrewsbury railway station tomorrow

A sign has appeared opposite Benbow Quay saying that “long delays are possible” due to tree works. It says that work will take place between 8.30am and 3.30pm, however Shropshire Council’s website indicates that it will be between 8am and 4.30pm.

It adds that a tree is to be removed opposite 75 Coton Hill, with stop/go boards being in operation to manage traffic.

Tree works are to take place near Shrewsbury Railway Station on Thursday (September 4). Picture: LDRS

The work will be near the recently finished roadworks around the railway station. Throughout the summer holidays, road closures were in place so that resurfacing could take place.

This included laying new road surfaces in Castle Foregate, Smithfield Road, Chester Street, Ellesmere Road and Cross Street.

It was part of the Shrewsbury Moves strategy including introducing new infrastructure around the Shrewsbury Station Gyratory area and two northern and southern walking and cycling corridors.