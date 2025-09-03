Thunderstorm warnings in place as Shropshire warned of scattered 'heavy showers' and possible train delays

Shropshire residents are being warned to expect heavy, scattered showers and thunder, leading to possible disruption to regular travel.

A yellow thunderstorm warning, issued by the Met Office, covers areas of Bridgnorth and south Shropshire, and is set to be in place until 8pm tonight (September 3).

A second warning covering the entirety of Shropshire will be in place from 2am to 5pm on Thursday.

The second of the two thunderstorm warnings, for Thursday. Image: Met Office

Storms are expected to bring between 30-60mm of rain in an hour, with hail and lightning also possible. The forecaster also warned of possible flooding, and delays to regular travel.

The Met Office said: "An area of heavy showers and thunderstorms, moving northeast, may cause some localised flooding.

"Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales on Thursday. As showers progress northeastward, they will become temporarily slow-moving, leading to an increased chance of surface water flooding.

"Whilst the vast majority of places will have either non-impactful rain or remain dry, a few places within this area could see 30-60mm in an hour. Hail and lightning will be additional, possibly locally impactful, hazards."

The region is also expected to experience high winds as a result of the shifting weather, with the group warning that the short-term loss of power and other services 'is likely'.

On what to expect from the storm, the forecaster added: "There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from strong winds and/or lightning strikes.

"Delays to train services are possible.

"Some short-term loss of power and other services is likely

"There is a small chance that a few properties could become flooded."