Council's housing company gets approval for first project

Under plans approved by the authority’s northern planning committee on Tuesday, Crowmoor House in Frith Close, Shrewsbury, will be torn down and replaced with 33 homes.

The proposals were put forward by Cornovii Developments Ltd, a company wholly owned by Shropshire Council which launched last year with the ambition of developing up to 50 sites across the county – totalling around 2,000 properties – to address a shortage of housing.

The scheme will include two bungalows and 12 affordable properties, and the developer will contribute almost £215,000 towards a nearby public open space and increasing secondary school provision.

Councillor Pam Moseley, who represents Monkmoor, told the committee that she supported the application after earlier concerns were addressed by the developer in amendments made to the plans.

She said: “My initial concerns centred around the loss of established trees and greenery and certain design features.

“The issue with the loss of trees was also raised by a local resident, the civic society and the town council who have objected to the scheme for that reason. The council’s tree officer also had some reservations.

“Since then, after some changes were made to the tree retention plan, the tree officer has agreed that the scheme is acceptable.

“Therefore, with a certain amount of reluctance but a degree of realism about the new layout, I think this is acceptable.”

Planning officer Kelvin Hall said Cornovii would contribute £79,615 towards increasing capacity at Belvidere School and give £135,123 to Shrewsbury Town Council towards improvements at the nearby Upton Lane Recreation Ground instead of including open space provision on the site itself.

Councillor Nat Green, who is also a Shrewsbury Town Councillor, said: “When this item came before the town council we quite rightly were concerned about the loss of trees – there are a significant number that are going to be removed.

“But now having seen the application as a whole and the fact that it’s going to be bringing in 33 very vital new dwellings to Shrewsbury I have to say I am now minded to support this application.”

The committee unanimously voted to grant planning permission.

It is hoped work will start on site later this year and the first homes will be available from spring 2021, with work to be completed a year later.

Cornovii Developments has also submitted plans to build 40 homes on the site of a former school in Ifton Heath, St Martin’s, and a third scheme for 24 homes is being drawn up for a site at Ellesmere Wharf.

It is hoped all three developments will be completed by summer 2022.