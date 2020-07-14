Last chance to have say on plan to make busy Shrewsbury roads one-way

Tomorrow is the last chance for people to have their say on a survey on whether they would like to see Belle Vue Road and Longden Coleham temporarily changed to one-way.

Businesses have expressed an interest in the move to help shoppers socially distance from one another and so cafes could put tables and chairs in the street for customers to use.

Belle Vue and Coleham Community Action Group is running the survey.

A spokeswoman said: "Many businesses and some residents in the Coleham and Belle Vue areas have suggested that they would like to see Belle Vue Road and Longden Coleham one-way, with Belle Vue Road traffic flowing in one direction and Longden Coleham in the other.

"As well as allowing space for shoppers in Coleham to keep their distance from each other, it would also provide space for outdoor seating to help local businesses rebuild more quickly as the pandemic eases.

"Have your say on these ideas by completing the survey below. Your response is completely anonymous and no personal information will be recorded."

To fill in the survey visit bccag.org.uk/one-way-have-your-say/