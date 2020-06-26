West Mid Showground gears up for first post-lockdown event

The showground, which had its planned summer programme fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic and suffered serious damage from the February floods, will host the fair in partnership with JOS Events on Saturday.

Bargain hunters will be on the prowl to see if they can snap up a deal or two, while sellers look to offload their prized trinkets and valuables for the best price.

Lance Jackson, chairman of the trustees at the showground, said: "We're pretty excited to have something on. We've had a couple of car boot sales but this is the first proper event."

A drive-in cinema is happening next week at the venue, with tickets already sold out.

Lance added: "I know some of our trustees thought people would be nervous that people might not want to come out. But in my experience, from the people I've spoken to, most are hungry for something to do.

"I think we're going to see a fair few people. It should be easy for people to socially distance at the antiques fair, especially with it being outdoors."

Admission will be from 9am. Traders pay £20 for a stand and gates open for them to get set up at 6am. Vans must be parked five metres apart and traders are asked to wear facemasks, which can be purchased at the showground.

Only one buyer or family is allowed at a stall at a time, and each household must maintain social distancing. People are asked to avoid touching products while browsing.

Organisers will have a one-way flow set up to help keep people safe. Toilet facilities will be available and there will be refreshments on site.