Lengthy roadworks to begin outside Shrewsbury Flaxmill

The work will see temporary traffic lights on the road outside the Flaxmill - Spring Gardens, A5191 - along with road works and path closures until autumn.

The work will see the mini-roundabout at the junction of Sultan Road and Spring Gardens enlarged to accommodate a new entrance onto the site.

There will also be two new zebra crossings and a new coach drop off and collection point created, while work to improve footpaths will be carried out.

Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings project lead for Historic England said: "The infrastructure works will create better public access to the site and are part of our sustainable transport plans.

"The funding will also allow us to mark the line of the former Shropshire Union Canal with the landscaping and planting of a green corridor in front of the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and a new pedestrian and cycling route along the line of the old towpath.

"We understand how frustrating disruption from roadworks can be, especially in a busy town like Shrewsbury, and we apologise for any inconvenience that they may cause.

Significant

"We look forward to welcoming commercial tenants from autumn 2021 and to the opening of a new visitor experience in spring 2022 as Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings comes back to life.”

Alan Mosley, councillor for Castlefields and Ditherington and chair of Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings, said: “The works represent another major landmark in the completion of an enormously important project which will bring productive life back to the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.

"This will mean significant regeneration and pride for the north of Shrewsbury, along with opportunities for community activity, learning, recreation, arts and a host of events for all.

"The reconfiguration of the roundabout and other significant roadworks will no doubt cause disturbance and inconvenience for some time and we must apologise to local people and those delayed during their travels. However, the longer term benefits will be tremendous for our area.”

The main mill and kiln at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings are set to open from autumn 2021.