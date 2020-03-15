GALLERY: Thousands line streets for annual Shrewsbury 10K

Braving the wind and showers, about 2,300 runners were expected in the Square to take part in the Shrewsbury 10K as crowds of spectators cheered on their friends and family.

Despite fears of cancellation due to the coronavirus, the event went ahead as scheduled, with the exact number of participants yet to be confirmed.

Fun-runners dressed in an array of boisterous costumes while others looked to beat their personal best, including Jamie Lambie, who was first to cross the finish line this year.

A number of road closures were in place, including High Street, Bridge Street and the Welsh Bridge, to ensure the safety of participants along the updated route, which this year passed through the grounds of Shrewsbury School.

Taking place for a fifth time, the race aims to include all levels of ability with professional chip timing, medals and T-shirts for all competitors.

This year also saw the inaugural Shrewsability race, which started before the main event and was designed for disabled competitors.

More than 40 entrants signed up for the new competition and took on the 620-metre run.

There had been questions of cancellation amid coronavirus fears, with other races having already been postponed including the London Marathon and similar events in Oswestry.

Advertising

Shrewsbury runner Chloe Thompson, 32, said she was taking part for the first time.

She said: "I've been looking forward to it. I'm running a lot more this year and this is the first race of the year for me.

"I was wondering if it would still go ahead with the coronavirus and everything but I don't think it's a problem not calling it off."

Proceeds from this year's 10K will be used to support Shrewsbury Town in the Community – the official charity of Shrewsbury Town FC which delivers more than 35 projects every week across Shropshire with the aim of improving health and wellbeing, building stronger and safer communities, and creating better life chances.

Advertising

The race was made possible by title sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury, along with sponsorship support from Thorntons Solicitors, Montgomery Waters, The Shrewsbury Club, Rob Brookes Mortgage Advice Bureau, ABP, Belvedere Financial and Reach Media.

Last year's event again saw more than 2,000 runners take part, with the route slightly altered to avoid flooded paths in the Quarry.

The race itself went off without further disruption, with regulars and first-timers alike cheered on by huge crowds throughout.