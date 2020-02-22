New book tells tales of ghostly goings on in Shrewsbury

Morgan Grice is launching Stories of Shrewsbury at Glouglou Wine Bar and Shop in Castle Gates on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, a final year illustration student at Birmingham City University, created the book on her home town for one of her course modules.

Morgan, formerly of Belvidere School, is independently publishing the book and will be selling it via a few retailers in town, as well as at her online shop from its release date, February 24.

It is bound by hand and features interactive tracing paper overlays throughout. The book will be available to purchase from the Abbey Foregate Post Office, Glouglou and Morgan’s Etsy shop: MGriceIllustration.

Morgan, who studied art, design, graphics and classical civiliation as well as an art foundation course with Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: “My teachers, including Adam Constantine, were a major influence for my work and inspired me to pursue further education in illustration.

“I have invited them to my launch as it would be an honour if they could attend. I would also love other students and young people to come and would be happy to talk to them about my path and what I am doing.”

Pre-release copies of the book will be for sale, and an exhibition of Morgan’s prints and original artwork surrounding the theme of Shrewsbury, will be on display at the launch event.