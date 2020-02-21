Trains from Shrewsbury to Welshpool back on track

Buses have replaced trains on the Cambrian Line this week but the train company says the route to Welshpool from Shropshire should have been reinstated overnight.

However, passengers are urged by Network Rail and Transport for Wales to check before they travel with more heavy rainfall expected in Wales.

Bill Kelly, Network Rail’s route director for Wales and Borders, said: “Over the last two weeks, we have seen the network severely impacted by two extreme weather events, in the form of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, and we are expecting more extreme rain. This has had major implications for the network and we have had to close several lines while we undertake the necessary assessments and repairs.

“While we have teams working around the clock to bring these lines back into service, we know there are some lines that will remain closed for the short to medium term, while there are others we are hoping we can reopen sooner.

“I completely understand the inconvenience and frustration closing a line causes and we apologise for this and ask passengers to bear with us as we work hard to make good the damage as soon as we can and as safely as we can.”

Customers are advised to check their journey before travelling on nationalrail.co.uk or journeycheck.com/tfwrail/.

Roads and car parks in the county town are getting back to normal although the Frankwell car park remained closed yesterday .

Visit Shropshire tourism group is appealing to people to spread the word that the county is accessible, open and looking forward to welcoming visitors despite our recent floods.

"The flooding is now receding, our towns and attractions are accessible."