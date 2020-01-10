Shrewsbury man admits breaking woman's leg during argument

Paul Bentley, of Yew Tree Close, was accused of causing grievous bodily harm to the woman on January 16 last year.

The woman's femur was fractured and Bentley, 61, had pleaded not guilty.

But on Wednesday, the day his trial was supposed to begin at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Bentley changed his plea to guilty.

He did so after his legal representative, Danny Smith, applied to the court for an indication of what the maximum sentence would likely be were he to plead guilty, known as a 'Goodyear indication'.

Judge Anthony Lowe granted the application and, after considering the facts of the case, gave indications that a suspended sentence would be the likely outcome.

Judge Lowe said: "I am going to postpone sentence to January 31.

"I will be looking at a suspended sentence but there will be some punitive elements so I need to know what his position is in terms of unpaid work and a curfew."

The case was prosecuted by Tariq Shakoor.