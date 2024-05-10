Re-elected commissioner makes promise to West Mercia communities at swearing-in

Beginning his third term as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for West Mercia, John Campion outlined his plans for the future after swearing an oath of office on Friday, May 10.

At the ceremony taking place at West Mercia Police’s HQ at Hindlip, the PCC pledged to act with integrity, transparency and diligence and to be the voice of the public in policing.

Mr Campion was first elected as West Mercia PCC in 2016 and is the former leader of Wyre Forest District Council.

During his campaign for re-election, he said he would look to cut crime further, support victims and survivors, and to "put policing back into the heart of communities".

Following Friday's ceremony, PCC John Campion said: “I feel very humbled and privileged to be elected for a third time, with today’s ceremony marking the start of a new term.

“From the first day I was elected in 2016 to now, my drive to deliver for local communities is unchanged. As your PCC, I will ensure the promises I made during my election campaign are felt and seen by all communities across West Mercia.”