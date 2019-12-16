Microbrewery and bar plan for Shrewsbury

A new microbrewery and bar could open in Shrewsbury's town centre after plans were submitted to the council.

Mark Kiely wants to open the microbrewery, which will serve homemade craft beers, in a Grade II listed building at Wyle Cop.

The plans were submitted to Shropshire Council this week and will be decided upon soon.

In his application, Mr Kiely said: “The application is situated on the north western side of Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury. The property is Grade II listed.

“The property occupies a prominent position on Wyle Cop, one of the main routes to the town centre, with neighbouring occupiers including The Lion Hotel, Tanners Wine Merchants, and a variety of other local specialist traders.

“The applicant proposes to open Sunday to Thursday 9am to 11pm and Friday and Saturdays 9am to 12 midnight.

“It is proposed that there would be three full time staff and three part time staff.

“There will be only one delivery per week and this is to be agreed with the manager.

“Deliveries will be dropped at the main offices and then distributed (along with own brewed ales – off premises) to the pub via a small branded van. There will be no lorries deliveries.

“Planning policy paragraph 11 of the National Planning Policy Framework states that decisions should apply a presumption in favour of sustainable development.

“The location of the application site is within the town centre, with access to high quality public transport and car parking.”

He added: “The site is adjacent to the town centre, and is an appropriate use for the site in that is close to sustainable transport links, and would not have any detrimental impact on the existing uses.

“The proposal is unique to the area and help to create an exciting place to live, work and shop.

“The proposal complies with national and local policies, and I respectfully request that this application is approved.”