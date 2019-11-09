Essential works to be carried out to Shrewsbury lampposts

The work, which his due to finish on November 22, will all be carried out on weekdays at off-peak times.

It involves replacing 15 corroded lampposts between Upper Road and Meole Brace roundabout. At the same time, the old lanterns will be upgraded with more energy-efficient LED lights.

Phase one of the work will last from Monday to November 15, and will see lampposts and lanterns replaced on Roman Road, between Upper Road junction and halfway to Hereford Road.

Phase two will last from November 18 to 22, and continue to the Hereford Road junction.

Work will be undertaken during off-peak hours from 9.30am to 4pm weekdays.

Temporary traffic management measures will be in place while work is carried out, but will be removed at the end of each day. No road closures are required so no diversions are needed. The traffic management measures will be reviewed on a daily basis.

Access to properties – and for pedestrians – will be maintained at all times, with a temporary pedestrian crossing installed near Upper Road while the permanent crossing is switched off.

Local residents have been notified about the work and local businesses have been consulted.