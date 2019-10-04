Explorer Mark talks about desert exploits

Shropshire-born Mr Evans became only the second person in history to cross the largest sand desert on earth, the Rub Al Khali, following in the footsteps of British explorer Bertram Thomas, who completed the feat in 1931.

He will talk about his exploits in the Walker Theatre at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Monday night, starting at 7.30pm.

The desert, its name means 'The Empty Quarter' in English, covers most of the southern third of the Arab peninsular, taking in parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Before Mr Evans' expedition, which he completed in January, 2016, Thomas was the only explorer to have completed the crossing.

But while Thomas took 59 days to complete the expedition, Mr Evans took 10 days fewer, arriving in Doha, Qatar, after 49 days.

He was joined on the trek by his Omani friends Mohammed Zadjali and Amer Al-Wahaibi.

Describing the last hours of the expedition, he contrasted the final day with the previous 48 which had been spent in total wilderness.

"Guided by our Qatari hosts, our group of camels ignored the noise and bustle of the roads and we wove our way through first industrial and then residential areas on the outskirts of Doha," he said.

"After two hours we got our first glimpse of the modern towers that today dominate the skyline of modern Doha – a city busily preparing for the World Cup in 2022 and a city very different to the Doha seen by Bertram Thomas on February 5, 1931."

Mr Evans, 58, grew up in Pontesbury before moving to Oman, and was a pupil at The Priory School in Shrewsbury.

He was appointed an MBE in the 2011 New Year's Honours list for his services to inter-cultural understanding.