Shrewsbury safety event for bikers

It takes place at RAF Shawbury on Saturday, October 12, and the day will run from 9.30am to 5pm.

The event is made up of a three hour 'Biker Down' classroom-based course in the morning, following by a practical slow-riding and machine control session during the afternoon.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Following the success of the first event of this kind, which was held at RAF Shawbury in August, the event in October will follow exactly the same format.

"The first half of the day will consist of a Biker Down course, which offers bikers the chance to benefit from essential first-aid training and advice on what to do should they find themselves first at the scene of a collision where a motorcyclist is injured, as well as learning practical skills to help avoid being involved in a collision.

"The course is made up of three modules: Collision scene management, basic first aid and casualty care (including CPR and helmet removal) and ‘the science of being seen’ – advice on visibility and positioning.

The Biker Down course is provided by a combination of the Safer Roads Partnership in West Mercia, West Mercia Police, the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) RoadSmart and Midlands Air Ambulance.

The spokesman added: "During the afternoon session, riders will undertake a slow riding and machine control session which will be managed and delivered by Shropshire Advanced Motorists and Motorcyclists (SAMM).

"Riders will need to attend on their own bikes as this is a practical training session on an off-road facility, consisting of six modules which will be delivered by experienced SAMM observers. In the case of inclement weather, this practical session will be delivered undercover."

To book a place e-mail mail Roadsafety1@westmercia.pnn.police.uk with your name, email address and contact telephone number.