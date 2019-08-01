Advertising
Shrewsbury firefighters to rescue of boy, 4, stuck in tall tree
A little boy with a taste for heights had to be rescued by firefighters after scaling a tree outside his Shrewsbury home today.
His concerned parents called the fire service at just after 1pm after the four-year-old became stuck in a Leylandi tree outside his home on Springfield Way.
One fire engine was sent and, using a ladder, the crew were able to pluck the boy from the branches.
A fire service spokeswoman said the boy had managed to climb to a height equivalent of the height of a bedroom window and, although not upset when he was rescued, he was a little 'sheepish'.
However, once back on the ground he was busy exploring the fire engine.
