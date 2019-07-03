Shrewsbury Castle survey hints at large building with tower

The survey was conducted prior to a dig at the castle which is due to run from July 22-August 2.

The public will be able to watch archaeologists in progress on the weekend of July 27/28 and there will be free tours of the castle on those dates.

The work is being directed by Dr Nigel Baker, supported by Shropshire Council and the University of Chester. The excavation is part of a wider project wholly funded by the Castle Studies Trust. Shrewsbury Castle is owned by Shropshire Council.

Dr Baker said: "The geophysical survey report is just in from the specialist contractors.

"The headline news is that a large stone building, possibly with a tower, lies under the grass right opposite the Regimental Museum.

"This is what the excavation starting on July 22 is going to investigate.

"There's evidence of a number of other buildings too, including the possible medieval chapel of St Michael, but those will have to await investigation some time into the future."