Telford lawyers take on dragon boat race for charity

Eighteen solicitors and support staff from mfg Solicitors will go head-to-head against over 50 other teams on Sunday, July 20 in front of thousands of spectators on the River Severn as they race between the Pengwern and Shrewsbury School Boat Clubs.

The legal team aim to raise over £1,000 for the hospice which provides free specialist care and support to thousands of families across Shropshire and Mid Wales every year.

Beth Ward from mfg Solicitors, who is organising the firm’s participation alongside colleague Rachel Raybould-Dear, said: “The Dragon Boat Festival is a hugely popular annual event and we cannot wait for the big weekend to arrive. We are also planning to dress up as convicts having escaped from Shrewsbury Prison - adding a little more fun to the day.

“However, the main thing for us is to raise as much money as we can to support the amazing team at Severn Hospice. They are our chosen office charity this year so we’re excited to kickstart our fundraising efforts. However, it would be a bonus to scoop the fancy dress prize, and possibly even be in with a shout of bringing home the presitigous Dragons Champion title.”

Pictured are Lizzy Ellis (Severn Hospice, Event Fundraiser) along with Beth Ward and Rachel Rawbould-Dear from MFG Solicitors Telford Branch. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd

Lizzy Ellis, events fundraiser at Severn Hospice added: “We’ve had record-breaking interest in our Dragon Boat Festival this year. It’s a huge event for us and for the community and we’re overjoyed to see so many local groups, businesses and community teams getting involved.

“The team at mfg Solicitors are hugely supportive, so we’re delighted they are taking part again this year and aiming to raise more funds to support the work we do. It promises to be a fantastic event.”

The hospice confirmed it has signed up 56 teams for its flagship fundraiser and aims to beat the £105,000 total it raised last year.

To help their fundraising efforts, the team at mfg Solicitors in Telford has set up a JustGiving donation page, available at justgiving.com/page/mfg-solicitors-dragon-boat-race.