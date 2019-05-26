Advertising
Delays after horsebox overturns on A5 near Shrewsbury
A horsebox overturned in a crash on the A5 in Shrewsbury.
Motorists were warned of delays in the aftermath of the crash on Sunday afternoon.
It happened on the A5 from Dobbie's Island to Emstrey Island and has reduced the road down to one lane.
Police from Shrewsbury police warned people to take care while nearby, and to avoid the area if possible.
"Road is down to one lane and passable, but please take care," they tweeted.
Neither the horses nor the people in the vehicle were hurt in the incident.
A vet and a specialist animal rescue team was sent from Wellington to make sure the horses were safe.
They said disruption had been kept to a minimum due to "great teamwork" between police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue.
The crash was first reported at about midday today.
