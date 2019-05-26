Delays after horsebox overturns on A5 near Shrewsbury

Motorists were warned of delays in the aftermath of the crash on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the A5 from Dobbie's Island to Emstrey Island and has reduced the road down to one lane.

Police from Shrewsbury police warned people to take care while nearby, and to avoid the area if possible.

RTC on the A5 Shrewsbury from Dobbie’s to Emstry Island. Road is down to one lane & passable but please take care. — Shropshire Police (@ShropCops) May 26, 2019

"Road is down to one lane and passable, but please take care," they tweeted.

Neither the horses nor the people in the vehicle were hurt in the incident.

A vet and a specialist animal rescue team was sent from Wellington to make sure the horses were safe.

They said disruption had been kept to a minimum due to "great teamwork" between police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue.

3584 Town Centre Team assisting with Rtc on A5 at Emstry involving overturned horsebox. Disruption kept to a minimum due to great teamwork from @OFFICIALWMAS @shropsfire @OPUShropshire Road will be reopened shortly thanks for your patience pic.twitter.com/l9Tb9uJBco — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) May 26, 2019

The crash was first reported at about midday today.