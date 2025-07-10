'Is this your car' Council works frustrated by errant parker

Contractors working on resurfacing roads in Shrewsbury have been hampered by the car, which has been parked outside a takeaway for several days.

In a social media post, the council said: "Are you the owner of this car? Do you know who is? It's an Audi A3 reg number YF03 FUB.It's been parked outside the Hyper takeaway on Castle Foregate for a couple of days and is preventing us from completing our resurfacing work - so needs to be moved as soon as possible.

"Failure to move it may result in the vehicle being relocated. The police have been informed."