Splash Park ready for weekend opening

The official opening will take place on Saturday (4) at 10.30am.

The water feature was opened in 2016 alongside the refurbished play area, which incorporates traditional play equipment such as slides and swings, as well as fountains and water features.

The Town Council has ensured that the area has had a thorough clean, the mechanisms for the water features have been serviced and their staff have received refresher training in readiness for the new season.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “It is so pleasing that our Splash Park in the Quarry has become such a firm favourite with our visitors. It is great that the re-opening is now eagerly anticipated each summer and is a go-to destination for families across the region.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather will be good for this weekend, although as it’s the May Day Bank Holiday, we’re hoping that we’re not going to see the typical British Bank Holiday weather.”