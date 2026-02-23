Fire service called to Shropshire electricity pole blaze
Fire crews were called to a blaze involving an electricity pole.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two crews had been dispatched to the Ifton Industrial Estate at St Martins, near Oswestry, at 8.12pm yesterday - February 22.
An update from the fire service said that an electricity firm had already attended.
Describing the incident it said: "One electricity pole alight which was out on arrival this was isolated by Scottish Power, no action by fire service personnel."