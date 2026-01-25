Traffic lights plan for crossing in Shropshire village near Welsh border
Shropshire Council have revealed plans to install traffic lights at a pedestrian crossing in a village near Oswestry.
By Megan Jones
Shropshire Council is to consult with residents over the alteration of a pedestrian crossing on Overton Road in St Martins.
The local authority said they intend to change the existing zebra crossing, southwest of the Ellesmere Road and Greene Lane roundabout, into a signal-controlled puffin crossing.