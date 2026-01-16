Tributes have been paid to Jason Roberts, aged 52, who proudly represented his country on the world stage in a glittering sports career.

Mr Roberts, who was born in Wrexham but grew up in St Martins, Oswestry, competed in the Paralympics in Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

An inquest into his death was held at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

The hearing was told that Mr Roberts was involved in a car crash in 1991 which left him with paraplegia.

Last year, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and went to Switzerland for treatment.

In August, he returned to the hospital after he became unwell.