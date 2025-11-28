Plans for 62 new homes in Shropshire's 'largest village' approved despite concerns about 'extensive expansion'
A proposal to build more than 60 new homes in a village near Oswestry has been approved despite concerns about sewage, flooding and the impact on local services.
Outline planning permission has been approved for up to 62 homes on a plot of land south of the B5069 in the village of St Martins, near Oswestry.
It's a nine-acre plot of agricultural land that was identified for housing development for around 60 dwellings in the emerging Shropshire Local Plan.
Documents suggest the development would include a mix of house types including two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.
Six of the two-bedroom homes would be available for 'social, affordable or intermediate rent' while two of the two-bedroom homes would be made available for 'affordable home ownership'.