Plans for 62 new homes in Shropshire's 'largest village' approved despite concerns about 'extensive expansion'

A proposal to build more than 60 new homes in a village near Oswestry has been approved despite concerns about sewage, flooding and the impact on local services.

By Megan Jones
Outline planning permission has been approved for up to 62 homes on a plot of land south of the B5069 in the village of St Martins, near Oswestry.

It's a nine-acre plot of agricultural land that was identified for housing development for around 60 dwellings in the emerging Shropshire Local Plan.

Documents suggest the development would include a mix of house types including two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. 

The land south of the B5069 in St Martins, near Oswestry. Photo: Google
Six of the two-bedroom homes would be available for 'social, affordable or intermediate rent' while two of the two-bedroom homes would be made available for 'affordable home ownership'.