St Martins School to welcome all pupils back after devastating fire

St Martins School near Oswestry was the scene of a major fire on Sunday, September 21, which caused extensive damage to parts of the site, including the arts centre and dining area, and "destroyed" utilities across the campus.

Headteacher Alison Pope said the incident has since tested the school community's "resilience". The all-through school, which educates children from age three to 16, was initially forced to close to all pupils before it was able to reopen gradually, first to primary pupils and then through a phased return for older year groups.

Mrs Pope said she is "deeply grateful" to North Shropshire College, which provided teaching space to allow St Martins' Year 11 pupils to resume face-to-face learning.

After more than a month, the school is now preparing to welcome back all classes from tomorrow (November 7).

"What began as a moment of devastation has since become a story of teamwork, determination, and community spirit," said Mrs Pope.

"In the immediate aftermath of the fire, our priority was the safety and wellbeing of our pupils, staff, and families. Once it was safe to do so, attention quickly turned to restoring teaching and learning as soon as possible.

"Staff have worked tirelessly to make this happen. Their commitment and professionalism have been nothing short of inspiring.

"Since then, work has continued at a remarkable pace. We are now proud to announce that all classes will be back on site by November 7. This milestone represents not just the reopening of buildings, but the renewal of our sense of purpose, community, and belonging.

"We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the many individuals and organisations who have supported us throughout this difficult period. From the emergency services who responded so swiftly on the day of the fire, to the contractors and engineers who have worked around the clock to restore utilities and rebuild key areas of the school.

"We also want to thank neighbouring schools and colleges who offered assistance and resources, as well as the countless parents, carers, and local residents who reached out with messages of support, donations, and offers of help."

Last month, the Shropshire Star revealed that the blaze was believed to have been an "accidental electrical fire", according to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Following the fire, St Martins School said the cause may have been linked to the building's solar panels, several of which were destroyed or damaged in the incident.

The school and wider community have been praised for the way they united in the aftermath of the blaze, with aid and support provided through various initiatives, including a fundraiser held just days after the fire.

"This experience has reminded us all that a school is far more than just its buildings," Mrs Pope added.

"It is a community built on relationships, shared values, and a collective commitment to the education and wellbeing of our young people. While there is still work to be done to fully restore some areas, we move forward with renewed energy and optimism.

"On behalf of everyone at the school - thank you."