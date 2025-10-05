'We have some good news' - First pupils set to return to St Martins School following major fire

Primary school pupils will return to the classroom on Tuesday, October 7, after all necessary safety checks were completed, including assessments by a fire risk assessor and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The all-through school, which serves both primary and secondary students, was forced to shut entirely after a devastating fire on Sunday, September 21. The blaze caused significant damage to facilities, including the arts centre, dining hall, and surrounding areas, leaving the school without electricity or toilet facilities for two weeks.

Headteacher Allison Pope said the school has been working hard to bring pupils back as quickly and safely as possible, but progress depends on sourcing contractors to carry out essential repairs.

However, in a positive development, she said: "Thank you again to the support you have offered your children, our staff and the school," she said. "The situation is changing on a daily basis.

"We have some good news to share for some of our families.

"I am delighted to confirm that all necessary checks have been completed and we will be able to open primary school from Tuesday, October 7.

"Staff will be in school on Monday to prepare their classrooms to welcome students back and for the leadership team to brief them on re opening protocols. Work will not be set online but parents can pick up additional work at the community centre or look at the curriculum snapshot on the website.

"There will be a primary parent meeting in the St Martins Methodist Church on Ellesmere Road on Monday at 4.30pm.

"I will outline our plans and answer any questions. I will also follow up this meeting with a FAQ for parents unable to attend the meeting."

The secondary phase of the school will remain closed to students throughout next week due to ongoing issues with fire safety compliance and essential facilities, such as toilets and heating.

However, Year 11 students resumed face-to-face teaching last week thanks to a partnership with North Shropshire College and support from Lakeside Travel.

"Students have settled well into a new routine, thankyou to parents and carers for supporting and preparing your child," added Mrs Pope.

The school has also made arrangements for additional face-to-face learning at Quinta, set to begin on Monday.

"I am looking at other plans for face-to-face learning but these do take time to investigate and work out the logistics," Mrs Pope continued.

"My top priority is pupil safety and to ensure that once pupils are brought back into school that they can remain here."