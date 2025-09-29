St Martins School 'working very hard' to get pupils back a week after devastating fire

The all-through school near Oswestry remains closed to all pupils, just over a week after a major fire on Sunday, September 21.

The blaze caused significant damage to the school's arts centre, dining hall, and surrounding areas.

As of this week, the school is still without basic utilities in parts of the building - including toilets, running water, electricity, and a working fire alarm. Efforts are ongoing to secure contractors to carry out urgent repairs.

In an update to parents and carers, headteacher Alison Pope acknowledged how difficult the situation is for pupils and families. However, she stressed that student safety remains the school’s top priority.

Damage after a fire at St Martins School. Photo: Tim Thursfield

She said: "My top priority is pupil safety and to ensure that once pupils are brought back into school that they can remain here.

"We are working very hard to ensure that everything is in place to ensure school reopens as soon as possible. I do not underestimate how frustrating and challenging the school’s closure continues to be for our families."

To minimise disruption, the school has arranged face-to-face learning provision for Year 11 pupils at North Shropshire College, three days a week, starting this Wednesday (October 1). The school thanked the college for its support, saying it is "greatly appreciated".

The 'primary phase' of the school has remained closed today (Monday, September 29). The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service visited the site this afternoon to assess the safety. A further update on the primary reopening will follow based on the outcome of that assessment.

In a previous update, Mrs Pope said that although progress is being made daily, any phased return of pupils is dependent on securing approved contractors.

"Regrettably, we are unable to open the secondary phase as we do not yet have essential utilities on site, including toilets, water, a working fire alarm, and electricity - to parts of the building.

"Contractors are onsite, and we are planning to bring demountables onsite to replace facilities. This is dependent on the quotes being approved by insurers and loss adjusters."

Mrs Pope also expressed her gratitude to parents and carers for their continued patience and support during this difficult time.