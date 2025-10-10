'The resilience shown is moving' - Councillor hails community’s 'extraordinary unity' after St Martins School fire

Councillor Carl Rowley, who represents the village near Oswestry, has commended the response to a devastating blaze on Sunday, September 21, which has forced St Martins School to shut for several weeks.

While primary school pupils returned to the site on Tuesday, secondary pupils are expected to remain at home until after the October half-term break.

Councillor Rowley has also paid tribute to headteacher Alison Pope for her "incredible efforts" in leading the school through the difficult period.

"In the wake of the destructive fire at our beloved St Martins School, I have been deeply moved by the incredible spirit and resilience shown by our local community," said Mr Rowley.

"What could have been a moment of despair has instead become a powerful testament to the strength, unity, and compassion that defines St Martins.

Damage to St Martins School after the fire

"From the very first moments after the fire, neighbours, parents, teachers, and local organisations came together - not just to offer help, but to offer hope. Whether it was providing temporary learning spaces, donating supplies, or simply checking in on one another, the response has been nothing short of inspiring.

"I’ve seen first-hand how people have rallied around the school, not just as a building, but as a cornerstone of our community."

At a full meeting of Shropshire Council, Councillor Rowley called on the authority to formally pledge its support for the school’s recovery and ensure continuity of education for all pupils.

While acknowledging that St Martins School is part of the 3-18 Education Trust, he said the council still has a statutory duty to help guarantee ongoing education for local children.

"I urged the council to commit to doing everything within its power to assist the school’s recovery and safeguard learning continuity," he added.

"This included prioritising Year 11 pupils preparing for their GCSEs, ensuring the fire-damaged hall remains closed until it is fully safe, and maintaining transparent communication with parents regarding health and safety concerns.

Councillor Carl Rowley (left). Picture: LDRS

"This week marked a significant turning point. The primary school side of the campus reopened to pupils. This was a testament to the tireless work of school staff and the wider community. The reopening has brought a sense of hope and normality back to families, and it reflects the resilience and commitment of everyone involved.

"I also want to acknowledge the incredible efforts of Alison Pope, who has been instrumental in maintaining clear and consistent communication with families during this challenging time. Her updates and contingency planning have helped reassure parents and keep the school community informed.

"As the school continues its phased reopening, with the primary side now welcoming pupils back, I want to take a moment to urge parents and members of the community to remain patient and supportive of Alison, the dedicated staff, and the trust.

"These are undeniably difficult and frustrating times for everyone involved, but our shared priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our children. It is paramount that the school is 100 per cent safe before a full return is made. The team is working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that every classroom, corridor, and facility meets the highest standards of safety.

"Let us stand together in understanding and solidarity as they carry out this vital work."