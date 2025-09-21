Firefighters tackle 'serious' blaze at school near Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that a number of fire teams are tackling a blaze at St Martins School on Moors Bank, St Martins, near Oswestry, this evening.

It is believed the incident started around 5pm.

The fire service confirmed that they are treating the incident as 'serious', and five fire service vehicles are in attendance.

Images circulated online show a large plume of black smoke rising from above the building, with a number of fire service vehicles nearby.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that a blaze has taken place at St Martins School near Oswestry

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm that firefighters are currently tackling a fire on Moors Bank, St Martins."

An e-mail from the school sent to parents and staff, seen by the Shropshire Star, said: “Initial information indicates that the fire may be linked to our solar panels. It is not believed at this time that the fire was deliberate.

“We are currently assessing the damage to the school building.

“School is closed tomorrow to all pupils.”