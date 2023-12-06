Fine for Shropshire man for breach of restraining order

Robin Dugmore, aged 52, of St Martins, near Oswestry, was seen with the person on November 21 this year and appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates' Court two days later.

Dugmore had been handed the restraining order by Shrewsbury Crown Court on October 10, 2023.

His guilty plea was taken into account by magistrates who also ordered Dugmore to pay £185 prosecution costs and a victims surcharge of £48. He had been told to pay off his dues in monthly instalments of £20 starting on December 22.