Keiran will line up at the London Marathon for a charity close to his heart

Keiran White

Keiran, from St Martins, near Oswestry says he understands first hand how serious the illness is.

But it was the death of a close family member, Ian Vaughan, that made up his mind to raise funds for the charity.

He will line up on the start line at the marathon in April 2024.

Keiran said MIND provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

"After previously suffering from mental health issues myself I know first hand how serious this illness is and how hard it is to speak out and get help.

"I will also be running in the memory of Ian Vaughan. Ian was a close family member who suffered in silence and is sadly no longer with us. Ian suffered in silence and sadly ended his life."

"This happening gave me the push I needed to apply and luckily I got accepted by MIND to run on its behalf."

He said that running helped him to enjoy life and focus.

Recently he completed a half marathon distance in his build up to the 26.2 miles of the marathon and took part in the Ellesmere 10k race.

Keiran has an online, fundraising page justgiving.com/fundraising/kieran-white013, and is teaming up with his brothers, Lee and Kenton, to organise a fundraiser in February.

The event will be held at the St Martins Institute on February 3 and will feature local band, Ego Friendly.

Lee said: "Mental Health affects everybody and isn’t talked about enough . Let’s help Kieran raise money for his marathon and raise awareness of this horrible illness and remember Ian."