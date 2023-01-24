Well-being vehicle taking advice and support our to rural areas makes its latest stop

People with mental health issues are being invited to pop along for advice leaflets for themselves or friends or a chat with members of staff.
Ruth Pemberton, administrator and fundraiser, said: "People will be able to talk to Clive Ireland, chairman and Trustee and a mental health first aider, and Maree Cottrell, a bereavement suport officer.
"Their is space in the vehicle for people to sit down and talk about any problems.
"The well-being vehicle is aimed at offering help to people suffering from mental health issues and particularly those in rural areas who cannot get out easily or do not have fuel or transport."