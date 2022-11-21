Young England supporters lift the roof off the school hall as lessons are on hold for the football

Head at St Martins School, Sue Lovecy, sporting her Wales shirt among England fans

Students at St Martins School swapped the classroom for a fan zone created in the all age school to watch Monday's England game.

And while there was no chanting and no boo-ing the young people's cheers were probably heard across the village as England scored again and again.

But there was also a huge sympathetic round of applause for Iran's goalie as he was forced to leave the pitch injured in the first half.

Pupils from eight to 15 were chosen to be among more than 200 who spent the afternoon in the tiered seating hall after writing about why they wanted to watch the game.

Watching the game with friends and making memories were among the reasons written about as well as a Phil Foden fan who didn't want to miss his first World Cup competition.

And, with the school just a couple of miles from the Welsh border, Wales fans had the same chance to be picked to watch Friday's game.

One noticeable Welsh shirt amid the young England supporters was that worn by school head, Sue Lovecy.

"I live in Wales and my children are Welsh, so yes, I am supporting Wales," she said.

"We wanted the football supporters to be able to see the game, together, as a team themselves.

"Being a global citizen is one of our mottos and watching the World Cup is part of that."

"Four years is a long time for our students and this is something they will remember for a long time."

One of those who remembers being in the same hall as a student 20 years ago was teacher Jed Machin.

"I remember coming in at 7am to watch the game as a pupil, now I'm watching it as a teacher," he said.

"Even though we lost against Brazil it was such a great experience."

Watching every second of the game was 12 year old Cain Fox, who eyes never left the big screen. He and year seven friends, Ewan Finch and Fraser Mckay agreed it was an amazing match.

Year Nine friends, 13-year-old, Molly Roberts, Taya Evans and Faye Bamford Griffiths, said that after the Lionesses triumph in the Euros they were now willing the World Cup team to follow their lead.

Taya plays for the Welsh team Johnstone and said she was hoping both England Wales would go through.

Other students supporting England who play in teams across the Welsh border included 15-year-old Cory Jones, left wing for Chirk under 16s and 12-year old Harry Nunnerley who is in the under 13 team for Welsh Premier club, TNS.

Mrs Lovecy praised the students after the 6-2 win and she she was now looking forward to joining the Welsh fans on Friday for the Wales V Iran match.