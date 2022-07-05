Devastated family says its not too late to get vaccinated

Colin Griffiths with his daughter, Katie

Katie Griffiths, 32, from St Martins near Oswestry, says Covid is still with us – and those most vulnerable still need protecting.

Her fit and healthy father, Colin Griffiths, who died aged 58 from Covid in January 2021.

Last month her 10-year-old son, Elias asked to be taken to have his Covid jab because “his Grampsey couldn’t have his”.

At the time of Colin’s death, he wasn’t yet eligible for the vaccine as the rollout jad started with the most vulnerable moving down through the age groups and risk levels.

Katie said: “Sadly because of the devasting loss of my dad and Elias’ Grampsey we know all too well the pain this virus causes families. It was fully Elias’ choice to have his vaccine – it wasn’t my decision to make but he wanted to have it because his Grampsey had not been able to have his.

“I know that we are starting to hear less about Covid in the media but I just want to stress to people that Covid is still out there. My brother and his wife had it only just the other week, as well as good friends of ours.

“People still need to be cautious and getting vaccinated is one measure everyone who is able to have the vaccine can take to protect themselves and others. I don’t want people suffering the heartache that my family and I have.

“My dad was everything to me. He was my world and I miss him every single day. I can’t say what could have been if he had been vaccinated – but I know for myself when I had Covid, it was no more than a head cold and I’m confident that’s because I was vaccinated.

“My message to everyone is to get vaccinated if they can, it means you’re protected and you’re also protecting the people you love, as well as those who are vulnerable.”

Everyone aged five years old and over can get a first and second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Booster doses are also available for people aged 16 years old and over as well as at risk children aged 12 to 15 years old. Spring Boosters for people aged 75 years old and over, plus people aged 12 years old and over with a weakened immune system are also available, as well as additional primary doses for people with a severely weakened immune system aged 12 years old and over.