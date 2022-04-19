Appeal over beauty parlour plan for domestic garage is rejected

Shropshire Council had initially rejected the proposal

The appeal, to a government planning inspector, centred on an application to change the use of a domestic garage to a beauty parlour at 26 Hollands Drive in St Martins.

The appeal came after the proposal was rejected by Shropshire Council.

However, a planning inspector has dismissed the appeal, meaning the proposal will not be granted planning permission.

In her conclusion, planning officer Helen Smith, said that the appeal could not be granted because of concerns about the effect of increased traffic on neighbours.

She said: "The proposal would have an unacceptable impact on the living conditions of neighbouring residential occupiers in terms of disturbance."

The beauty parlour is based in the centre of a block of three garages to the rear of the property.

The applicant had argued that the impact of cars visiting the cul-de-sac would be limited by the fact all customers only visit by appointment.

There is also a dedicated parking space for customers at the property.

However, Ms Smith said: "The appeal site is located within a quiet residential cul-de-sac that currently experiences limited pedestrian and vehicular activity. The comings and goings of the proposal would be in addition to the movement of pedestrians and vehicles in connection with the dwelling at No 26.